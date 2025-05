Deborah Marquette Haskett, 72, passed away on May 17, 2025 at 1:46 am. Born August 08, 1952 she was a native of Napoleonville and resident of Thibodaux.

As per her wishes no services will be held.

Deborah is survived by daughters, Heather Elizabeth Pasqua (Kerry Morvant), Stephanie Pasqua; step son, William Haskett (Jennie); step daughter, Kelli Ondracek (Cullen); step grandchildren, Laken and Luke Haskett, Sydney and Casen Ondracek; sister, Susan Boudreaux; brother, Roland Marquette, Jr..

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Haskett; parents, Roland and Brenda Davies Marquette.

Deborah worked as a secretary for 32 years in the math department at Nicholls State University.

Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.