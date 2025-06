Deborah Savoie, a resident of Houma, passed away on Saturday, June 14, 2025 at the age of 67.

She is survived by her children, Cliffton Adkins & wife Terri, Kerri Domangue & husband Barry, and Anthony Savoie; grandchildren, Kelsey Dormain, Kirra Domangue, Gracie Domangue, Matthew Adkins, Mandi Adkins, Marley Savoie, and Madison Savoie; great great-grandchildren, Emma Adkins and Josie Adkins; brothers, Steve Atkins, Buddy Entrican and Roger Atkins; former husband, Murphy Savoie Jr; and aunt and uncle, Louise and Harry Bourg.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Dale Adkins; parents, Shirley Martin Allen & husband Calvin Allen and first husband Marvin Atkins; and aunts and uncles, Lavada Pinkerton, Elaine Nichols, Cullen Martin Jr, Henry Martin, Jimmy Martin and Bobby Martin.

A memorial service will be held at a later date

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with handling her arrangements.