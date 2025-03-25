Debra Ann Hoob Kleinsmith, 70, born December 26, 1954 a native of Crowley, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Saturday, March 22, 2025.

She is survived by her step-sons, Kristopher Kleinsmith (Stephanie) and Adam Kleinsmith (Alina); step-daughter, Kimberly Kleinsmith (Joshua); brother, Darrel G. Hoob (Shanna); sisters, Donna H. Authement and Darlene H. Boudwin (Tommy); and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Noah “Pete” Hoob Jr. and Della T. Hoob; sister, Diana G. Hoob, and brother-in-law, Tim Authement.

Debi was a caring and generous soul. She was a child of God and always saw the good in everyone she met. She was an avid animal lover and dreamed of starting an animal rescue center. Debi enjoyed painting and was a member of the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild. She talked often about wanting to escape to the warm sandy beaches near her best friend “Jules” in Corpus Christi or to the wide open spaces of Wyoming and Montana in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the wild wolf packs. She will be greatly missed by all those who came in contact with her.

A memorial visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, March 27, 2025 at Covenant Church Houma, 4863 West Park Avenue, Houma, Louisiana from 9:30 a.m. until the memorial service at 11:30.

Donations can be made to the Terrebonne Fine Arts Guild.

