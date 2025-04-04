Della Authement, age 70, a native and resident of Chauvin, La., passed away on Wednesday, April 2, 2025.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Della on Tuesday April 8, 2025, at St. Joseph Catholic Church beginning at 9:45a.m. until the Funeral Mass at 12:00p.m. Della will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery following Mass.

Della is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Craig Authement; her mother, Elsie Chauvin Henry; her two sons, Lance M. Authement and wife, Heidi, and Damon J. Authement and wife, Bobbie; her five grandchildren, Dylan J. Authement, Coby M. Authement, Jacob M. Authement, Leah A. Louviere and husband, Dalton, and Kelly R. Authement; her two great-grandchildren, Carsyn L. Louviere and Jordyn K. Louviere; one brother, Clent C. Henry and wife, Kimberly; one niece, Nikole H. Plaisance and husband, Brandon; one nephew, Gareth M. Henry and wife, Lindsey; and numerous God-children.

Della was preceded in passing by her father, Delvin Henry, and mother-in-law, Norma C. Authement.

She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin. She was a devoted wife and daughter, a loving mother, and the best Meme. She was a 31-year clerk of court at the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse and owned and operated the Lady Della Too alongside her husband, Craig. She particularly loved spending time with her family, hosting for holidays, birthdays, and Blessings of the Fleet.

The family would like to give special thanks to the medical team at Terrebonne General Medical Center, especially her doctor, Russell Henry.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Della Authement.