Della Theresa Breaux Hoob, 89, born July 10, 1935 a native of Crowley, Louisiana and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Friday, January 10, 2025.

She is survived by her children, Debra Hoob Kleinsmith, Darrel G. Hoob (Shanna), Donna H. Authement, and Darlene H. Boudwin (Tommy); sister, Jean Broussard; grandchildren, Jacob R. Authement (Cara), Desiree’ M. Authement (Ashley), Daniel J. LeBoeuf (Brandy), Alina M. Kleinsmith (Adam), and Christopher T. Hoob; great-grandchildren, Morgan H. Authement, Logan T. Belling, Noah Z. Authement, Liam D. Belling, Tristan J. LeBoeuf, Brendan P. Kleinsmith, and Josie R. Kleinsmith; step-grandchildren, Rachel D. Colvin (Daniel), Cody D. Colvin (Crystal), Kimberly Kleinsmith (Joshua), Kristopher Kleinsmith (Stephanie), Adam B. Kleinsmith (Alina), Jordan Boudwin, and Taylor “Arty” Loupe (Toby); and numerous nieces, nephews, and “chosen” grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Noah “Pete” Hoob Jr.; parents, Amedee’ Breaux and Anna Watts; daughter, Diana G. Hoob; two infant children; son-in-law, Timmy Authement; brothers, Preston Breaux, Vernon Breaux, Eursin Breaux, Lawrence Mouton, and August Breaux; and sisters, Lily Mae Ordoyne, Anna “Blackie” Breaux, Dorothy Breaux, and Sonya Breaux.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Visitation will resume on Friday, January 17, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue from 9:00 AM until the Religious Service at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

