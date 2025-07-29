Denise Marie Crochet passed away peacefully at 3:58am on July 21, 2025 at the age of 66.

Denise is survived by her daughter, Chrissy Cheramie, two grandchildren, Sean Cheramie and Paige Cheramie, her three brothers, Thomas Crochet, Jr. (wife Lola), Glenn Crochet (wife Debbie “Sue”), Timothy Crochet, Sr. (wife Janie), and numerous nieces and nephews.

Denise is preceded in death by her parents Thomas Crochet, Sr. and Myrtle Belanger Crochet.

Denise was the youngest and only girl of four children. She worked as a nurse for many years. Denise enjoyed drinking her coffee and a good game of Skip-Bo. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren. A special thanks to the doctors and nurses on the third floor of TGMC for their care and compassion.

Burial services are to be determined at a later date.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.