Derral Paul Dupre Sr., age 69, a native and resident of Montegut, LA passed away on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Derral was a man of many hobbies, including: gardening, wood working, cooking, fishing, crabbing, and hunting. His drink of choice was Blue Mountains (Coors Light). Derral loved his grandbabies. He never met a stranger and will be missed by all who knew him.

Derral is survived by his wife of 48 yrs, Marlene Bourg Dupre; daughters: Christee (Starsky) Naquin, Elizabeth (Cory) Boudreaux, and Tiffany (Eric) Dupre; son, Derral (Jessica) Dupre, Jr.; brothers: Elray (Linda) Dupre, Randy (Barbara) Dupre, and Cleveland Dupre, Jr.; sisters: Marylee Ellender and Marylinda (Wilman) Bourg; grandchildren: Trey (Megan) Naquin, Celeste (Trey) Naquin, Parker Dupre, Ava Dupre, Kaydance (Jason) Boudreaux, Kenzlie Boudreaux, Adelyn Sloan, Kiran Sloan, Ryker Mitchell, and Braylee Mitchell; great-grandchildren: Grayson Toups, Jackson Naquin, and Oakleigh Cantrelle; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Derral is preceded in death by his parents: Cleveland and Regina Dupre; father and mother in law: Thaddeus and Elaine Bourg; sisters: Jane Dupre, Melva Jane (Gillis) Naquin, and Vallie (Francis) Boudreaux; sister in law, Jessica Dupre; brother in laws: Dallas Eschete, Carlton Naquin, and Lloyd Ellender.

