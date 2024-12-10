Desiree Nicole Breaux Rivera Gomez

Desire’e Nicole Breaux Rivera Gomez, 41, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Thursday, December 5, 2024.

Desire’e is survived by her devoted husband of 15 years, Wilber Alberto Rivera Gomez “Wilfer”; her son, Wilfito Rivera Gomez, whom she loved with all her heart; her mother, Isabell Hotard (Gervais); her grandmother, Meryl Picou, whom she loved beyond words.

She is also survived by her 5 siblings – brothers, Ernest Paul Dupre Jr. and Elton J. Breaux (Megan); sisters, Kim D. Rentz (Jason), Dawn D. Johnfroe (Damien), and Misty L. Breaux. Amongst her five siblings, Desire’e was blessed with 10 nephews and 9 nieces, whom she loved dearly.

Desire’e was blessed to call herself the godmother of 6 – Kayden Breaux, Kase Breaux, Kylah McCurry, Arianna Breaux, Sky Picou, and Paislee Miller. Her godchildren meant the world to her and she to them.

She is proceeded in death by her grandmother, Eunice Hebert of Gray, LA; her father, Melton Breaux of Crowley, LA; and her beloved grandfather Miller Picou of Chauvin, LA.

Desire’e had a heart of GOLD and will FOREVER be missed by many! FOREVER 41!

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, December 11, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, Louisiana from 9:30 AM until the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM.

