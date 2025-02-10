Desther Thelma Chilek, 76, a native of Golden Meadow and a resident of Gray, reunited with her loved ones in Heaven on Thursday, February 6, 2025.

She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Ed Chilek; children, Marsha LeBlanc (Troy), Steven Davis (Felene), and Jason Davis (Kimberly); 16 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Mitchell “Mickey”, Sr. (Kathy); sister Catherine “Cathy” and Della; six brothers-in-law; one sister-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer Davis, Jr.; sons, Kenneth Helmer, Jr. and Shannon Davis; grandchild, Evan Davis; parents, Homer and Thelma Dardar; brothers, Leroy, Daniel, and Theodore; and sisters, Gurley Ann and Marion.

Desther enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, and gardening, but most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved to teach her children and grandchildren her favorite past times. Desther will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Cheramie Cemetery in Galliano.

