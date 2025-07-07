Dian Oncale Barrios

Dian Oncale Barrios, 85, passed away on July 05, 2025 at 11:33 am. Born January 1, 1940, she was a native and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Friends and family will be received at Saint Genevieve Catholic Church on Wednesday, July 9, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Dian is survived by her daughters, Debbie B. Badeaux (Jerry), Donna B. Papa; sons, Lanny F. Barrios, Lynn F. Barrios (Emilie), Lee F. Barrios (Ashley); grandchildren, Drew, Scot, Katie, Hollie, Trent, Michelle, Claire, David, Gavin, Rebecca, Lauren, Tyler, Brock, Maria, Caleb, Finley; great grandchildren, Amelie, Tucker, Brady, Jax, Spencer, Jansen, Remi, Annie, Fisher, Shyann, Olivia, Elena, Madison, Chloe, Clyde, Elijah; brother, Kenneth “Brother” Oncale (Meca); brothers in law, Robert LaRose and Randy Barrios; sister in law, Jan Derocher.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry F. Barrios; parents, Oscar J. Oncale and Ethel Darcey Oncale; sisters, Gail Hue, Pat Bourgeois, Sue LaRose.

Her greatest joy was attending all of her grandkids and great grandkids events and activities. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all those who knew her.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.

