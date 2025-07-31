Dianne Scott Naquin, age 74, a native of Houma, LA and resident of Bayou Dularge , LA, passed away on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Family and friends of Dianne are invited to attend a visitation on Monday, August 4, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am with burial taking place in St. Eloi Cemetery in Theriot, LA.

Dianne is survived by her loving husband of fifty-seven years, Ray Naquin; her children, Melanie Porche (Kirk), Timothy Naquin, and Jeremy Naquin (Lauren); her grandchildren, Jake Porche (Bailey) , Rae Burgo (Christian), Cameron Naquin, Luci Naquin, ; her great-grandchildren, Elijah Burgo, Sebastian Burgo, Annie Burgo, and Wren Porche; her brother, Kevin Scott (Tammy), and her sisters, Cathy Darcey (Nolan) and Maxine Trahan (Wayne); her brother-in-law, Hampton Bryan.

Dianne was preceded in passing by her parents, Norris Scott, Sr. and Marie Brunet Scott; her brother, Nolan Scott; and her sisters, Janice Voisin, Sylvia Scott, Bonnie McCarthy, and Brenda Bryan; and infant son, Naquin.

Dianne enjoyed spending time with her family and friends; most especially children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. These were the joys of her life; along with her entire family whom she dearly loved. She cared for and loved the many friends she made throughout her life.

She was a HUGE fan of Elvis Presely.

Dianne had a passion for sewing, traveling, dancing, and eating crawfish with family and friends.

She was a active member of St. Eloi Catholic Church in Theriot, LA. She was a member of the Lady’s Auxiliary and her local Pokeno Club. Dianne took immense pride in being a Gigi to her great grandbabies.

She will be dearly missed, never forgotten, and always loved by the many family and friends she has made throughout her life.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dianne Naquin.