Donald Charles “Don” Rhodes, 81, passed away on March 20, 2025, in Houma, Louisiana. Born on August 4, 1943, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Don lived a life filled with love, laughter, and unwavering generosity.

Don was a devoted husband to his beloved wife of 61 years, Thelma Rhodes. Together, they built a family rooted in love and kindness. He was a cherished father to Tamico Galtier and husband Todd, Donald “Donnie” Rhodes II, and Derek Rhodes and wife Shelley. His role as a grandfather brought him immense joy, and he adored his grandchildren: Kacie and Maegan Galtier; Lauren and Lillie Neil; Jessica, Jamie, and Donald III Rhodes; Kaylie Schexnider; and Matthew Rhodes. He also shared a special bond with his loving cat, Coco.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irwin and Lillian Rhodes, as well as his daughter Tiffany Neil. Though their absence was deeply felt throughout his life, Don carried their memory with him always.

Don had an incredible gift for bringing joy to those around him. Whether through his endless supply of jokes or his warmhearted nature, he had a way of making people smile. His passion for music led him to become a founding member of the Houma Terrebonne Community Band-a place where his love for melodies truly flourished. A dedicated sports fan, Don especially enjoyed watching the Saints play-often with great enthusiasm (and plenty of yelling at the TV).

Above all else, Don was known for his selflessness. He always put others first and would give the shirt off his back to someone in need. A pillar of strength and an extraordinary role model for his children and grandchildren alike, he left behind a legacy of kindness that will continue to inspire those who knew him.

Family and friends are invited to honor Don’s life at a visitation on March 25, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Annunziata Catholic Church in Houma, Louisiana (2011 Acadian Dr., Houma, LA 70363), with Mass immediately following.

Don’s presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. May his memory bring comfort and warmth to those who loved him.