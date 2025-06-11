Donald “Don” Joseph Zeringue, 87, a native of Thibodaux and a resident of Patterson, passed away on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

He is survived by his siblings, Mert Zeringue (Cathy), Robert Zeringue, Sr., Mona Hebert, and Cindy Zeringue (Dwayne Brassette); and many extended family members and dear friends he met throughout the years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Irene Danos Zeringue and Sam Joseph Zeringue, Sr.; siblings, Geraldine Thibodaux, Ralph Henry Zeringue, Fredrick Peter Zeringue, Sam Zeringue, Jr., Daniel “Boone” Zeringue, Marion Champagne, and Betty Theriot; sister-in-law, Jane Zeringue; brother-in-law, Leon Hebert.

Memorial Services will be announced at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at The Lafourche Home for the Aged and the nurses and staff at Hope Hospice for their care and compassion.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.