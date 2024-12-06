Donald Francis Robichaux, a beloved father, business owner, and dedicated family man, passed away on December 5, 2024, at the age of 80. He was born on September 17, 1944, in Louisiana, where he spent his life creating lasting memories and building a legacy of love and resilience.

Donald was a self-employed entrepreneur and the proud owner of Downhole Mills and Specialty. His commitment to his work was only surpassed by his devotion to his family and friends. He cherished his children, Laura and Floyd Robichaux, and took great pride in the family he built with his late wife, Millie Robichaux, with whom he shared 49 beautiful years of love and partnership.

A man of simple pleasures, Donald found joy in the great outdoors, often indulging his passion for fishing and hunting. He cherished spending time at his camp in Cocodrie, where laughter and togetherness surrounded him. A lover of Schlitz beer, Donald enjoyed the simple moments, often shared with family and friends.

Donald is survived by his daughter, Laura Robichaux of Houma; two grandchildren, Jessica Dupre’ and Kristin Lirette; and four great-grandchildren, Kandalyn Dupre’, Kameron Dupre’ Karlyn Dupre, and Avery Lirette; two great great grandchildren; siblings, Cary, Jody, and Wayne Robichaux. The love he shared and the memories he forged will forever resonate in the hearts of those who knew him.

Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 49 years, Mildred “Millie” Robichaux; parents, Floyd, Sr. and Beulah Robichaux; son, Floyd Robichaux; siblings, Michael, Allie, Tommy, Floyd Robichaux, Jr., Evelyn Poche, and Cathy Robichaux.

In honor of Donald’s life, relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until the Liturgy of the Word Service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery where he will find peace reunited with his beloved Millie.

Donald Francis Robichaux will be remembered for his love, caring nature, and the indelible mark he left on the lives of those fortunate enough to know him. May he rest in peace.

Chauvin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.