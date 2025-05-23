Donald Joseph Aucoin Jr., age 64, a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana peacefully passed away on Thursday, May 22nd, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation in honor of Donald on Tuesday, May 27th, 2025 at Living Word Church in Schriever, Louisiana beginning at 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 11:00 am. Donald will then be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

He is survived by his loving wife, Charlotte Aucoin; Children, Mitchell Aucoin, Cyd LeCompte, Gabriel Aucoin, and Adrienne Dean; Grandchildren, Reagan, Lorelei, and David Mitchell Aucoin, Hudson, Henry, and Harrison Aucoin, Maverick LeCompte, and Jett Dean on the way; Step-children, Heidi Bourg and Christy Jaccuzzo; Step-grandchildren, Laban, Carter, and Halle Bourg, Julianna and Christian Jaccuzzo; along with many other family members, whom he loved immensely.

He was preceded in his passing by his parents, Sydney Aupied Aucoin and Donald Aucoin Sr.; Step-mother, Glenda Bonvillain Aucoin; Siblings, Joey Aucoin Sr., Donna Aucoin Ordogne, and Marty Aucoin Sr.

Donald was a follower of Christ, faithful husband, devout father, loving grandfather, and an amazing friend. A man of many trades who served over 40 years in the oil & gas industry. He enjoyed doing anything he could to take care of & spend time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. He also enjoyed family game nights, listening to worship music, and attending Living Word Church. He loved to cook, combining the cuisines of different cultures, and later in life found a love for traveling with his wife. Although taken from us too soon, we can rest knowing Donald is now pain free in the arms of our Lord & Savior. He will be greatly missed by us still on earth who have had the pleasure of knowing and loving such a wonderful man.

