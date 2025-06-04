In loving remembrance, we announce the passing of Donald Joseph Chauvin, who departed this life on May 29, 2025, at the age of 53. Born on February 6, 1972, in the charming town of Houma, Louisiana, Donald spent his life as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, June 9, 2025, beginning at 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, with a Liturgy of the Word service at 1:00 PM. There will be no burial at this time.

Donald is survived by his beloved wife, Melissa Rowell Chauvin; Daughters, Wesleigh, Lila, and Zoe Chauvin; Granddaughter, Westyn Parr and another grandchild on the way; Mother, Linda LeCompte Chauvin; Siblings, Chad Chauvin (Kim), Danielle Chauvin (Berry), Annette Ledet (Richard), Steven Chauvin, and Ken Chauvin (Trish); Godchildren; Trey Lecompte, Chase Ledet, Mason Chauvin, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Donald is preceded in death by his father, Larry Chauvin; brothers, Randy and Peter Chauvin.

A self-employed marine electrician for 30 plus years, Donald established his career with D.C. Marine Electronics, where his remarkable work ethic, devotion, and commitment to excellence shone through. He was not only a great provider for his family but also an embodiment of perseverance, knowledge, and determination.

Married to Melissa Rowell Chauvin for 22 beautiful years, Donald embraced the joys of family life with open arms. He was a loving and generous spirit, always ready with a joke to lift the mood and a heart big enough to share. His greatest delight came from being a father, cheering proudly at his daughters’ sporting events, and relishing every precious moment spent with his beloved grandchild. He was held in regard as being “The best father in the world”.

Donald’s close bonds and friendships are credited to his admirable character and lighthearted personality. Known by many and loved by all who knew him, Donald’s memory lives on in a positive light. Though Donald has departed from this world, his spirit will forever remain in our hearts, a gentle reminder of love, laughter, and the enduring bonds of family and friends.