Donald Joseph Gautreaux, Sr., 88, a native of Dularge and resident of Houma, Louisiana, passed away on Friday, May 23, 2025.

He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Suzanne “Sally” Chauvin Gautreaux; children, Donald Gautreaux, Jr. (Susan), Nancy Breaux, Sheila Ledet (Thomas), Nelson “Ned” Gautreaux (Joan) and Kathy Grabert (Deme “John”); grandchildren, Jason Kent, Logan Gautreaux (Catherine), Eric Breaux (Katy), Mark Breaux (Blaze), Celeste Metzger (Steven), Jessica Robertson (Josh) and Emily Gee (Peyton); several great-grandchildren and brother, Gerald Gautreaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson Gautreaux and Rosedelle Darcey Gautreaux; grandchildren, Ryan Gautreaux and Reed Ledet; son-in-law, Darren Breaux; siblings, Carrol Gautreaux and Merril Matherne.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, May 31, 2025, at Chauvin Funeral home in Houma, LA from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., followed by a Military Service. A private burial will be held.

Donald served in the United States Army, then worked at Louisiana Land & Exploration for 15 years. He was a mechanic for most of his life and was the co-owner of Domestic Auto Repair. He loved spending time with his family and camping with the Good-Tyme Campers. He and Sally traveled extensively throughout the United States during their retirement.

The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to his caregiver Sherry Fortson for her kindness and care of Donald during his illness.

Although a thoughtful gesture, the family has kindly requested that no flowers or gifts be sent.

