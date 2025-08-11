Donald Wayne Meyers, a beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2025, at the age of 74. He was born on July 1, 1951, in Opelousas, Louisiana, and was a treasured resident of Houma, Louisiana, where he lived a life rich with love, creativity, and community spirit.

Donald proudly served in the U.S. Army for three years, a testament to his dedication and commitment to his country. He spent an extraordinary 49 years with his loving wife, Sheila Meyers, at his side. Their marriage was a beacon of strength and devotion, serving as an inspiring example of partnership.

Known affectionately as “The Music Man,” Donald poured his heart into his craft as an auto body repairman and a master guitar maker. His custom guitar shop on Main Street in Houma became a cherished gathering place for local musicians, many of whom were honored to play the beautifully crafted instruments made by his skilled hands. His creations brought joy to countless musicians and music lovers, earning him recognition in local publications for his artistry and expertise.

A devoted member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church, Donald served as an acolyte and devoted volunteer, giving generously of his time and talents to support his faith community. He was passionate about auto body painting, riding motorcycles, and sharing laughter and love with his family. His vibrant spirit touched the lives of all who knew him.

Donald leaves behind his beloved wife, Sheila Meyers; his sons, Corey Meyers (Meredith) and Chad Meyers (Rachel); his brother Chris Meyers (Kim); his sisters Ramona Marcel (James Jr.) and Jennifer Boudreaux (Ritchie); and his grandchildren, Everett Meyers, Finn Meyers, and Rebekah LeBlanc, who cherished his warmth and kindness.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents Sidney Meyers and Lollie Barker Meyers.

Family and friends will gather at St. Bernadette Catholic Church to celebrate Donald’s life and legacy on Saturday, August 16, at 9:30 AM with a service to follow at 11 AM. Interment will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2 in Houma, LA.

In this time of mourning and remembrance, we honor Donald Wayne Meyers-an extraordinary man whose love, creativity, and dedication will forever resonate in our hearts. May he rest in peace.