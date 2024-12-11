With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Donna Marie Matherne, who left this world on December 5, 2024, at the age of 67. Born on October 9, 1957, in Houma, Louisiana, Donna was known for her unwavering dedication and warmth throughout her life.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Angela Matherne; son, Matthew Fanguy; grandchildren, Aiden Fanguy, Allen Rodrigue, Baylen Fanguy, Brayden Matherne; brother, Howard Pye, Jr. and wife Jean Pye.

Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Howard Pye, Sr. and Irma Champagne Pye.

Donna devoted over 35 years of service to CIS as a Medical Records Coordinator, where her unwavering dedication and compassionate spirit left an everlasting mark on her colleagues and the countless patients she assisted.

Her grandchildren brought indescribable joy to her life-she was affectionately known as “Nana,” a title she wore with pride. Donna treasured every moment spent with them, creating memories that will forever be cherished.

Her passion for life extended beyond family; she found joy in the little things, whether it was browsing shops or simply enjoying the company of those she loved.

May you rest in peace, dear Donna, as we celebrate a life beautifully lived and a spirit forever loved.

