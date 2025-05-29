Donnie “Don” Ray Adam Naquin Sr.

May 29, 2025
May 29, 2025

In loving memory of Donnie “Don” Ray Adam Naquin Sr, 74, a resident of Gray, LA raised on Isle de Jean Charles.  Born on August 31,1950 entered eternal life on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

Don is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, Donnie Jr (Danielle), Byron “Bubba” (Monique), April and Debra; his 18 grandchildren; his 29 great grandchildren; his siblings, Deme Jr, Bert, Harold and Annaray.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Deme and Wilma Naquin; his sons, Chad and Chris; his grandson, Josh Hendon; his 2 great grandchildren, Easton Pio and Kaisyen Odis; and his siblings, Paul, Lester, and two infant sisters.

A memorial will be held in his honor at a later date.

The family would like to thank Heart of Hospice, Abby, Yolanda and Wanda.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com <http://www.samartfuneralhome.com>

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with his arrangements.

