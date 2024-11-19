Doreen “Doe” Richard Breaux

Annie Rai “Anna” Liner Sargent
November 19, 2024
Lou Ann Richard Hebert
November 19, 2024
Annie Rai “Anna” Liner Sargent
November 19, 2024
Lou Ann Richard Hebert
November 19, 2024

Doreen “Doe” Richard Breaux, 65, died Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10:58 PM Born May 20, 1959 she was a native and resident of Pierre Part, Louisiana.


Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at New Covenant Community Church beginning at 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

She is survived by sons, Jason Gregoire (Brigitte), Randall Breaux (Alexis); daughter, Marci Templet; 4 grandchildren, Sebastian and Mckenzie Gregoire, Alejah and Elijah Breaux; great granddaughter, Kasey Gregoire; siblings, Bradley Richard, Bobby Richard, Philip Richard, Betty Richard.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Nolan and Noeline Richard; son, Mikey Templet; grandchild, Sienna Cavalier.


She loved LSU and Saints football and playing darts with her friends and family in the Pierre Part and Belle River Area and she never met a stranger.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

November 19, 2024

Richard “Rick” Earl Henry

Read more