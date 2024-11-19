Doreen “Doe” Richard Breaux, 65, died Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10:58 PM Born May 20, 1959 she was a native and resident of Pierre Part, Louisiana.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at New Covenant Community Church beginning at 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

She is survived by sons, Jason Gregoire (Brigitte), Randall Breaux (Alexis); daughter, Marci Templet; 4 grandchildren, Sebastian and Mckenzie Gregoire, Alejah and Elijah Breaux; great granddaughter, Kasey Gregoire; siblings, Bradley Richard, Bobby Richard, Philip Richard, Betty Richard.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Nolan and Noeline Richard; son, Mikey Templet; grandchild, Sienna Cavalier.

She loved LSU and Saints football and playing darts with her friends and family in the Pierre Part and Belle River Area and she never met a stranger.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.