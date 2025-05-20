It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dr. Chad Thomas Ledet, born on May 27, 1971, in Houma, Louisiana, who left us on May 7, 2025.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the memorial service at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday, May 24, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Dr. Chad Ledet was raised in Houma Louisiana and earned his Bachelor of Science in Science Education in 1999. He then completed his Chiropractic training in 2006 earning his Doctor of Chiropractic at Texas Chiropractic College in Pasadena, Texas. Dr. Ledet has practiced in several areas around the state of Louisiana including Lafayette, Bogalusa, Shreveport, and most recently in West Baton Rouge with Medical Spine and Sports.

Chad is survived by his son, Landon Thomas Ledet; daughter, Shelby Elizabeth Ledet; mother, Debra Rizzo Mallernee and step father Dr. Stephen Mallernee; uncles, Gene Rizzo of Florida, Bennie Rizzo of Shreveport, Craig Ledet of New Orleans, aunt Mary Lou Rizzo Pijor of Ohio, and many loving cousins and friends.

Chad is preceded in death by his father, Thomas David Ledet of Houma; sister, Heather Marie Ledet of Houma; grandfather and grandmother, Bennie E. Rizzo and Felicia Ledet Rizzo of Houma; great grandmother, Mary Marcello Rizzo of Houma; grandfather and grandmother, Leonce and Molly Ledet; uncle Jason Ledet and aunt Connie Ledet of Houma.

A devoted son, loving father, and skilled chiropractor, Chad touched the lives of many in the Baton Rouge area through his compassionate care and dedication to his patients.

A man of many passions, Chad found solace in music. He was also known for his adventurous spirit, often channeling his love for the outdoors into hobbies such as shooting and prepping survival “bug out bags.” His adventurous nature reflected a profound love for life and a desire to embrace its challenges head-on. He leaves behind his beloved children, son Landon Thomas Ledet, 18, and daughter, Shelby Elizabeth Ledet, 15. They were truly his heart. He was so proud of the young adults they have become. His love for his family was only matched by his affection for his loyal dog, Cayenne, who brought joy and comfort to his life.

He touched the hearts of many and leaves behind a legacy of kindness and love.