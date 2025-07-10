Draven Isaac Hendon, a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at the age of 30.

Draven loved his children, his family and his friends. He enjoyed gaming. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is survived by his children, Jorden, Akaysia, Lylah, Haizleigh and Aveah; parents, Natasha Boudreaux and Isaac Hendon Sr; stepparent, Tracy Henry; siblings, Cember Landry, Jacey Hendon, Isaac Hendon Jr. and Abel Hendon; grandparents, Ronnie and Shirley Hendon; companion, Lindsay Robling; and numerous aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Sandra Hebert and Brian Boudreaux Sr.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home (4511 West Park Ave.) from 11:30 AM until service time. A religious service will begin at 2:00 PM.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray has been entrusted with handling his arrangements.