Druis P. Dupre Jr., age 60 , a native and resident of Point-Aux-Chenes, LA gained his wings on Wednesday, December 25, 2024 at 6:15 PM peacefully at home due to Pancreatic Cancer.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 – 11:00 AM. Burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Houma, LA.

Druis is survived by his wife of 40 years, Angela Guidry Dupre; daughters: Heather Dupre and Ashley Dupre; grandchildren: Mersadie Lirette and Adam Dupre; and sisters: Delinda (Ray) LeBoeuf, Joni (Gaylen) Bourg, Nadine Spence (Johnny Pardue), and Danette (Carlos) Alario; brothers: Stuart (Toni) Dupre and Elliott (Rhonda) Dupre; step-brothers: Ricky Bourgeois and Barry Bourgeois; step-sisters: Belinda Bourgeois Adams and Cindy Bourgeois Collins; mother-in-law, Belle Bonvillain Guidry; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Druis was preceded in death by parents: Druis P. Dupre, Sr and Emma LeBoeuf Dupre Bourgeois; step-father, Leon “LJ” Bourgeois, Jr.; grandparents: Filmore and Alcide Dupre,

Mary and Winfield Farrell, Louise and Joseph LeBoeuf; sister, Madelyn Dupre; brother-in-laws: Tyrone Spence and Robert Boyd; and father-in-law, Buford Guidry.

Druis loved his tractor, making a garden, crabbing, and going on vacations with his family. He loved God, life , family, and friends. Druis was always trying to make someone laugh. He worked in the oil field industry for 37 years and all his coworkers became a family to him. Druis will be missed dearly, but he is now pain free and peaceful.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.