Drusella Luke Guidry, 92, a native of Houma, LA and resident of Monroe, LA; passed away on Monday, December 16, 2024 at 7:05am.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Sunday, December 22, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Visitation will continue on Monday, December 23, 2024 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Houma, LA from 9:00am until Service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Monday, December 23, 2024 at St. Bernadette Catholic Church beginning at 11:00am with burial following services in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Drusella is survived by her loving family; Children, Cathy Landry, Dale Guidry, Danny Guidry, Debbie Hetterick (Mark), Frankie Guidry; and spouse, David Valure; Siblings, Tennie Theriot, Melinda Tanner, T-Man Luke; Sister-in-Law, Sue Luke; Brother-in-Law, Eulin Guidry; Grandchildren, Raymond “Peppie” Landry, Jenee’ Oldham, Michael Hetterick, Robbie Hetterick, Rhett Hetterick, Bryon Guidry, Jovi Guidry, Steven Guidry, Kimberly Guidry, Bradley Guidry, Trenton Guidry; and many loving and numerous Great-Grandchildren, Great-Great Grandchildren, God-Children, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins and Friends.

Drusella is preceded in passing by her; 1st Husband, Odom “OJ” Guidry; Parents, Raymond and Gerdie Boudreaux Luke; Brothers, “Baby Ray” Luke, Frankie Luke, and Doffy Luke.

Drusella will be missed by everyone who knew her. She had a heart of gold. Drusella loved to dance and spending time with her family and friends. Everyone that had the pleasure of knowing her, knows her as a fun loving, outgoing person who cherished her family and friends.

Drusella will be always and forever remembered, never forgotten, and forever loved by the many family and friends she had throughout her lifetime.

The family would like to thank Ascend Hospice of Monroe.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Drusella Guidry.