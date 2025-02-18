It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Dwain Paul Eaton, born on June 12, 1965, in Houma, Louisiana. Dwain departed this life on February 16, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family.

Dwain is survived by his loving wife Sheri Eaton; his cherished children, Tyler Eaton and wife Emily of Tomball, TX and Lauren Eaton of Houma, LA; grandson, Wesley Eaton; brothers, Gregory Eaton, Jerome Grant Eaton and Leslie Eaton; and his sister, Beth Eaton Andras.

Dwain is reunited in Heaven with his parents, Denzel R. Eaton and Peggy Porche Eaton.

Dwain was a dedicated OEM Production Coordinator in the oil field. He was an active member of his community, formerly serving as a board member and officer at Texaco of Houma Credit Union, as well as contributing to Leadership Terrebonne and Partners in Education. Dwain’s passion for soccer led him to become an enthusiastic referee and supporter of Bayou Soccer Referees, sharing his love of the game with many young athletes. An avid camper, Dwain cherished the moments spent outdoors with his family, embracing the joy of nature and adventure.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 1, 2025 beginning at 9 AM till time of the Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11 AM at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Francis De Sales Cemetery #2.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dwain’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Dwain will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his legacy of love, community service, and commitment to family will continue to inspire those he leaves behind.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family of Dwain Paul Eaton.