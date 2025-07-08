Dwight Eugene James

Dwight Eugene James, age 79, a native of Conway, Arkansas and resident of Houma, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

Dwight is survived by his children, Tweet James and Chad James; and his brother, Charles James (Debra).

Dwight was preceded in passing by his wife, Bobbie James; his parents, Franklin James and Edwa Pledger James; and his brother, Robert James.

Services for Dwight will be updated at a later date.

