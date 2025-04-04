Earl Joseph LeBoeuf, born in Grand Caillou, was a long-time resident of Pointe-aux-Chênes in Terrebonne Parish. Born on December 28, 1942, he passed away peacefully on March 31, 2025 at his home at the age of 82. He served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Germany. He was a petroleum supervisor for Exxon-Mobile, a career which took him to every continent but one. He enjoyed helping neighbors, cooking, horses, and laughing with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years Betty Stelly LeBoeuf of Lacassine as well as his five children: Cynthia Cunningham; Daniel LeBoeuf and his wife, Suzanne; Leslie Lowry and her husband, Lloyd; Carl LeBoeuf and his wife, Tran; and Carla LeBoeuf. He has nine grandchildren: Robert, Lisa, Zachary, Zoë, Krisen, Jolie, Megan, Jacob, and Carly. He also has two great-grandchildren: Delilah and Steven-with a third expected to arrive in late July, early August. He is survived by his brothers Dennis and Kurt as well as his sisters Earline, Elaine, Mona Faye, and Dinah.

He was preceded in death by his parents Gillis and Maudry LeBoeuf; his brothers Gillis Jr, Elwin, and Mark; his father and mother-in-law Floyd and Ludy Stelly; as well as his son-in-law Steven Cunningham.

A memorial will be held May 24, 2025 at the Samart Funeral Home in Gray, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Memorial Service at 11:00 am. His ashes will be interred in Garden of Memories cemetery next to his father. A reception will follow afterwards at Samart Funeral Home in Gray.

In lieu of flowers, Earl requests charitable donations be made in his name (Earl Joseph LeBoeuf) to the caring staff at Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center in Houma. <https://marybird.org/giving/>

