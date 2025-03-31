Eddie Joseph Hebert, Jr., 85, transitioned into eternal rest on Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Born January 27, 1940, he was a native and lifelong resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Family and friends will be received at Ordoyne Funeral Home on Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 5:00pm until 8:00pm and will continue at Saint Joseph Co-Cathedral on Friday, April 11, 2025, from 8:00am until service time. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00am at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Eddie was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was the true Patriarch of the Hebert Family. Eddie is survived by his three children: Mark Hebert MD, wife Rachel, Jude Hebert RN BSN, MBA, wife Kellie, and Bernadette Hebert Fields MAPC, CAC, husband Chad. Eddie is also survived by eight grandchildren: Paige, Andrew, Christopher, Cullen, Caroline, Eric, Benjamin, and Aiden; and a great-granddaughter, Alora.

Eddie is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Legendre Hebert; daughter, Angela Hebert; parents, Eddie Hebert, Sr. and Verna Clement Ledet; sisters, Barbera Cedotal and Sandra Toups; brother Gayland Hebert.

Eddie believed in family. He always wanted to be married and have children. He loved being a husband and father, but most of all he loved being “Grandpa.” Whether it was cub scouts, band concerts, dance recitals, or sporting events, Daddy or Grandpa was there cheering them on to victory! He enjoyed spending time with his family during holidays, vacations, camping trips, and going to the movies with his children and grandchildren. Eddie especially cherished gathering his family and cooking for them one of his famous dishes!

Eddie believed in education. Although he did not graduate high school, he completed his GED. He then went on to become a Registered Nurse in 1971. He was the first male nurse to graduate from Nicholls State University. Eddie was most proud to receive his Bachelor’s Degree of Nursing from NSU in 1992 with his wife and children present. He even shared a class with his son Mark and his daughter-in-law Rachel. He spent the majority of his nursing career at Chabert Medical Center where he worked as a night shift supervisor and eventually became The Director of Nurses. He retired from the State of Louisiana in 2004 and spent the rest of his nursing career working in Home Healthcare and at Compass Behavioral Health Hospital caring for patients with mental health disorders. His work ethic, care towards his patients, and his devotion to his profession were of the highest quality. He was honored with the Bayou District Nurse of the Year, the Great 100 Nurses Award, and induction into the Louisiana Nursing Hall of Fame in 2005. Eddie finally retired from nursing and received his last paycheck in February 2023.

Eddie believed in community. He loved the City of Thibodaux and served in numerous capacities in local organizations such as the Lions Club, Thibodaux Music Club, Thibodaux Garden Club, Knights of Columbus, NSU Community Choir, St. Joseph Choir, Tri-Parish Hall of Fame, Thibodaux Beautification Coalition, ED White Historic Site, Nicholls State University Alumni Association, Irish Italian Society, Krewe of Christopher, Thibodaux City Council, Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, Lafourche Parish Library Board, and the Thibodaux Loudun Twinning Association.

Eddie loved life and loved spending time with his friends. Going out to eat with “the girls”, antique shopping, traveling, and singing at the local nursing homes, and in the choir were some of his favorite activities. He loved being surrounded by flowers and plants and even became a Master Gardener. Eddie loved cooking and entertaining in his home where everyone was welcomed to fix a plate or take one home! He will be deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Thibodaux Garden Club or Nicholls State University Music Department in his name.

The family would like to thank his daughters-in-law, Rachel Hebert and Kelie Hebert for the compassionate care they provided daily in the last few months as well as his Medical providers Dr. Chester Boudreaux, Dr. Bryce Casteigne, Dr. Lindsay Lasseigne, Dr. Scott Hebert, Dr. Bart Denys, Dr. Kanwar Sing, and Angelique Scheer, RN. They would also like to thank Thibodaux Regional Home Health and Hope Healthcare & Hospice for the support and care provided in his final days.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.