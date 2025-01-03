Edith Theriot, 85, of Houma, LA, passed away on December 30, 2024 surrounded by her loving family. She was born to parents Malorie and George Bell on December 30, 1939.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2025 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Rosary Prayer service beginning at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Friday, January 3, 2025 at St. Bridget Catholic Church from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM with interment to follow at St. Bridget Cemetery.

Edith is survived by her loving husband of 45 years Gustave “Gus” Theriot. Her loving children; Sue Solet, Marie Wallace, Kay Gautreaux and husband Joey, Thomas “Tommy” Wallace and wife Kathy; her 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; her 3 brothers, Henry Bell, Wayne Bell and Dale Bell; and one sister, Barbara “Bobby” Smith (Jimmy).

Edith is preceded in death by her parents, George and Malorie Bell, her former husband, Thomas “Tom” Wallace, two sons, Larry and Dale Wallace, four brothers, five sisters, and one grandchild.