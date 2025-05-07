Edna Louise Dalrymple, age 92, was born February, 25,2025 and passed away on Sunday, May 4, 2025.

Mama was born in Memphis, TN in 1933. Since she that time she, her husband and her daughter have lived in many places: Winfield, AL; Thibodaux, LA; Ruston, LA; and back to Memphis, TN, when her husband retired after 35 years with Sears; after which Mama moved with her daughter to Houma, LA. Along the way many friends were made. She will always be remembered for her love, smile , and laughter. Mama loved working in her yard, cooking for her friends, and faithfully worshiping the Lord and humming church hymns.

Edna is survived by daughter, Kelly R Dalrymple; best friend, Ellen Flowers; and much loved nieces and nephews.

Edna was preceded in death by husband of 35 years, Raymond M Dalrymple; parents: Pastor Erin Pearson and Betty Baker; brothers: John T Baker, Robert “Bob” Baker, and Dr. Eugene “Gene” Baker; and sisters: Elsie Cowart and Sarah Baker.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.