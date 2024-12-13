Edward John LeRay, 59, died Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 5:34 PM. Born July 9, 1965, he was a native of Thibodaux and resident of Houma.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2024 from 9:00 AM until service time at Ordoyne Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 AM with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

He is survived by his son, Ross Matthew LeRay (Rebekah Guidry); mother, Barbara Clause LeRay; brothers, Ricky LeRay (Judy), Barry LeRay (Evanly), Scott LeRay (Jenny); sisters, Renee Matherne (Danny), Chrissy Ayo, and Julie LeRay (Kyle). He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many friends, especially John and Mary Esteve.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Lee Ann Duplantis LeRay; father, Richard LeRay, Sr.; brother in law, Joe Ayo.

He was loved by all of his family and friends and was a devoted father and husband and he will be truly missed.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.