Edward L. McCarty, a resident of Houma, passed away Tuesday, March 4, 2025 at the age of 92.

Coach McCarty was a retired Terrebonne parish educator, teaching for 33 years. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, teaching Sunday school and serving on Methodist Men. In his free time he enjoyed playing with the grandchildren, fishing, watching sports and cowboy movies. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Frances Troutman McCarty; children, Jo Ellen Gresham Guidry (Duane), Edward McCarty Jr., Stacie Babin (Todd) and Sandra Bergeron (Rory); grandchildren, Michael, Rachael, Jennifer, Chad, Kate, Andrew, Halle and Rory John; and 7 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, S.H. and Frances McCarty; brothers, Howard and Philip McCarty; and son-in-law, Gary Gresham.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at First United Methodist Church of Houma from 2:00 PM until service time. A funeral service will begin at 4:00 PM. A private burial will be held with family only.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 4511 West Park Ave, Gray is entrusted with the arrangements.