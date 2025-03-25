Edwin John Duet, age 75, of Houma, LA a native of Thibodaux, LA and resident of Houma, LA was born September 6, 1949 and passed away on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

Edwin was a special man that I was so blessed to be a small part of his life. An avid outdoorsman, expert at fishing and hunting, Pedro player, and chess, and the best for me was cooking and cleaning house. He always loved doing things with family and friends. Edwin truly taught my son, Kendall to fish, process deer, and just be a helper for Kendall’s long list of projects.

Edwin fell sick will back surgery then liver disease right after we married. It was thankful was a nurse and “loved” my patients, just never took one home for fourteen years, haha.

Edwin truly had two families, his and his first wife, Helen’s as they both came from large families.

Edwin is survived by his second lucky and blessed wife, me, Suzanna Bramlett Duet and preceded in death by his first wife, Helen Triche Duet.

Edwin leaves behind his first daughter, Kim Duet Triche (Doug) and his lagniappe daughter, Lynette “Petie” Himel Cobb; son, Kendall Authement (Heidi); step-daughter, Kimberly Authement Brien; sisters: Janet Stevens, Lois Chaisson, and Ellen Duet; brother, Gary Duet (Sharlene); grandchildren: Kylee Triche, Gabrielle Authement, Olivia Authement, Madison Brien, Drew Brien, and Adalyn Brien; Godchildren: Hannah Lirette, Hannah Le, and Parrish Triche; sister-in-law, Missy Bramlett Logan (John); his lagniappe family: Lloyd Triche (Betty), Jessie Triche (Delia), Anna Himel (Raymond), Elvige Himel, Natalie Chester (Donald), Tammy Breaux, Shirley Pontif (Bobby), Thaddeus Lovell, Dianne Triche, and Debbie Triche; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Edwin was preceded in death by his first and beloved wife, Helen Triche Duet; parents: Laura and Edwin Duet, Sr.; mother-in-law, Bernice Triche; father-in-law, Edgar Triche; mother-in-law, Betty Bramlett; father-in-law, Robert Bramlett; sister, Susan McGee; brother, Leonard Duet; brother-in-laws: Eddie Chaisson and Mike McGee; his lagniappe family: Joyce and Leland Authement, Deloris Lovell, LJ Triche, Harold Triche, Claude Triche.

I may have made a few mistakes but I grew up in a tiny family but I loved being a small part of all these wonderful people.

Edwin retired from Bell South (AT&T). He loved his job in installations and repairs. He loved retirement more! Edwin served in Vietnam from 1969-1971, achieved the rank of SP4, Military Police. He received the following medals: National Defense Service, Vietnam Service, Vietnam Campaign, Overseas Bar, Expert Marksman M-14 and M-16. Edwin was proud of his service, where he got his GED after being drafted, and loved his country but not he war.

Edwin’s services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, March 28, 2025 at Samart Funeral Home, Bayou Blue. The visitation will be prior to service from 9:00-11:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Louis Catholic Cemetery in Bayou Blue. Immediately following will be a celebration of life for Edwin at St. Louis Catholic Church Hall.

The funeral will be held with full military honors.