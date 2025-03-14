Edwin Joseph Klein, III, a dedicated father, son, brother, and friend, passed away on March 12, 2025, at the age of 52. Born on January 17, 1973, in New Orleans, Louisiana, Eddie, as he was fondly known, made a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Eddie served his community with unwavering commitment first starting his career as a Deputy, then moved to the Street Crimes Division. In 2000 he received a promotion into homicide as a homicide detective where he would receive two promotions first as a Sergeant then promoted to Assistant Commander of Homicide, this is where his resilience and dedication set him apart. His career was defined not only by his professional accomplishments but also by his profound sense of loyalty. A beloved figure in law enforcement, he carried out his duties with the utmost integrity, exemplifying the values he held dear. After retirement Eddie started working for his brother at Service Plus Auto Glass as a technician and was with them till his passing.

Outside of his professional life, Eddie was an avid outdoorsman, finding joy in hunting and fishing. Every weekend, he sought the solace of nature, whether he was duck hunting Louisiana marshes or heading to Arkansas to hunt deer with close friends. A passionate fisherman, he recently embarked on a new venture, tagging and releasing fish while meticulously tracking his catches in an electronic journal. He was also deeply involved in his father’s crabbing business, illustrating his love for seafood and the traditions he upheld as the family’s BEST seafood boiler, and some might even say best in the south Louisiana!

Eddie’s life encompassed a wealth of characteristics: toughness combined with a tender heart, strength enveloped in loyalty, and a jack-of-all-trades spirit. He was the go-to person when things needed fixing, always willing to lend a hand without the need for a request.

Eddie’s love for his family was profound; he will be dearly missed by his father Edwin J. Klein Jr; his cherished children, Bailee Klein-Rogers and spouse Aaron Rogers, Ellie Klein and Elise Klein; granddaughter Berkleigh Klein; siblings, Stephen Klein and spouse Jami Klein, Shelly (Klein) Williams and spouse Lyle Williams, and Michael Klein and spouse Shannon Klein; his nieces and nephews, Stephen Klein Jr., Jaelynn Klein, Emma Pennington, Michael Pennington Jr., Andrew Joseph Williams, Amelia Klein and Michael Klein. His loss will be felt deeply by his family and countless friends who knew him not just as a detective, but as a person of extraordinary dedication and compassion.

Eddie is reunited in Heaven with his mother Penny Fink Klein; and his grandparents – Edwin J. and Myrtle Klein & Wendel and Mary Fink.

Funeral services will be held to honor Eddie’s life on Saturday, March 22, 2025 with a visitation from 9 AM till time of the service beginning at 10 AM with a reception to follow from 11 AM to 1 PM at Celebration Church, 2001 Airline Dr., Metairie, LA 70001.

Edwin Joseph Klein, III leaves behind a legacy of unwavering loyalty, heartfelt generosity, and an enduring love for the outdoors and his family. As we reflect on his life, we are reminded of the values he shared and the love he imparted, which will continue to inspire those who have been fortunate enough to know him.