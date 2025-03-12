Elaine Blanchard Hutchinson, aged 72, of Bourg, Louisiana, passed away on March 7, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. Born on February 1, 1953, in Houma, Louisiana, Elaine was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend.

Elaine is survived by her beloved husband of 52 years, Robert. Together, they shared a remarkable journey of love and companionship. Their union blessed them with five children: Brian (Christie), Robert Jr. (Paige), Mark (Ashley), David (Kailey), and Thomas (Lindsey). Elaine’s legacy continues through her grandchildren: Ainslie, Brayden, Ethan, Beau, Anna, Peyton, Juliana, Jack, Seth, Noah, Eli, Avery, Connor, Carter, Caroline, and Carson. She is also survived by her siblings: Roy (Joan), John (Wanda), Joe (Becky), Robert (Tiffanie), Mike (Sharal), Mary, Mona, Janet (Hanson), Joyce (Bud), Rosena (Paco), and Anne (Allen); and mother-in-law Gaynelle Hutchinson. Elaine is preceded in death by her parents, Mayola and Alphonse Blanchard; her brother, Philip; sister, Alice; father-in-law, Jack Hutchinson, and brothers-in-law Clyde Arcenaux and Gail Prosperie.

Elaine’s early life in Bourg, Louisiana, was marked by a vibrant sense of life. She graduated from South Terrebonne High School, where she met the love of her life, Robert. Their story began with their marriage on December 16, 1972, a partnership that flourished over 52 years, filled with family and happiness.

A dedicated mother, Elaine’s world revolved around her family. She was her children’s fiercest cheerleader, always present with love and support. She graduated with a business degree from Nichols State University and used her education to enrich her family’s life. Elaine cultivated rich friendships and maintained a close-knit relationship with her family. Her devotion was evident in the time she spent with her husband, five sons, and sixteen grandchildren. She was known for her fun and caring nature, making her a cherished wife, mom and grandmother.

Elaine was a faithful member of Covenant Church of Houma, where her relationship with the Lord was central to her life. She lived with purpose and grace, embodying a spirit of love and devotion.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Covenant Church of Houma, located at 4863 West Park Avenue, Houma, LA, on March 14, 2025. The celebration starts at 11:00, doors open at 10:00, as family and friends gather to honor and remember Elaine’s remarkable life and legacy.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Melanoma Research Foundation at https://melanoma.org in honor of Elaine Blanchard Hutchinson.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.