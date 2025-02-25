Elaine Rodriguez Cullen, a native of Raceland and resident of Houma, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2025 at the age of 83.

She is survived by her daughter, Kristen Rodrigue Grezaffi and husband Brandon; granddaughters, Alex Grezaffi, Bailey Grezaffi, Jessica Toms and Jaime Toms; and great-grandchildren, Logan Jones and Gabi Jones.

She is preceded in death by her daughter, Kimberly Rodrigue Toms; parents, Cleveland and Vernice Rodriguez; and sisters, Mae Dufrene and Rea Zerangue.

A private burial will take place.

The family would like to thank the staff at Audubon Health & Rehab, Dr. Greg Chiasson and St. Catherine’s Hospice for their care and compassion.

