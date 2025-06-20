Elizabeth N. Billiot, age 72, a native and resident of Pointe-A-Chenes, LA passed away on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at Live Oak Baptist Church, Pointe-A-Chenes from 9:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM . The burial will follow in Bisland Cemetery.

Linda was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved to cook, garden, and shop. Linda was an avid reader. She will be missed dearly, especially her gumbo. She enjoyed going out on the boat, shrimping.

Linda is survived by sons: Glynn Boquet, Wade (Shannon) Billiot, John Billiot, Teddy (Dawn) Billiot, and Allen Billiot, Jr.; daughters: Tina (Todd) Boquet and Angela (Scotty) Boudreaux; grandchildren: Judith Leigh, Dravin, Jacob, Paige, Taylor, Abigail, Kamryn, Cody, Nathan, Woody, Hobie, McKayla, Cole, Addison, Isiah, Tayton, and Talan; and great-grandchildren: Blake, Olivia, Zaiah, Ezra, and Asher Owen (soon); sisters: Norma Naquin, Diane Dardar, and Lolo (Terrance) Teague; Godchildren: Amanda (David) Peveto, and Dylan (Jody) Dardar; furgrandbabies: Ginger, Millie, and Scrappie.

Linda was preceded in death by son, Woody Billiot; Godson, Danny Dardar; 1st husband, Glynn Boquet, Sr.; 2nd husband, Allen N. Billiot Sr.; brothers: Chester, Glynn, Francis, Antoine, Irvin, and Michel Naquin; sisters: Delphine Verdin, Lena Rodrigue, Pauline Henry, and Betty Billiot; daughter-in-law, Jaquetta Boquet; and parents: Elda Billiot Naquin and John Naquin.

Serving as pallbearers will be: Cody Boudreaux, Wade Billiot, Cole Billiot, Isiah Billiot, Woody Naquin, and Dylan Dardar. Honorary pallbearers will be Nathan Boudreaux and Tat Dardar.

Special thanks to her hospice nurse, Danielle Bergeron with Haydel Hospice.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.