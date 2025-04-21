Ellen Rosa Braeuninger DeSoto, 97, passed away on April 18, 2025 at 4:25 am. Born on February 26, 1928 she was a native of Mannheim, Germany and resident of Thibodaux, LA.

Friends and family will be received at Grace Lutheran Church in Houma on Monday, April 21, 2025 from 9:00 AM until service time. A Funeral service will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following at Saint Joseph Cemetery.

Ellen is survived by her children, Deborah D. Philliber (Donald), Kenneth J. DeSoto (Esther), Belinda D. Thibodaux (David Paul); grandchildren, Wendy P. Hardin, Ryan Philliber, Emery Schmidt, Timothy DeSoto, Joel DeSoto, Taylor T. Finch, great grandchildren, Trey McCoy, Gabriel, Ella Grace, Madison, Asher, Mae, Charlotte Hardin, Mia Claire Finch; and a beloved niece and nephew.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Friedrich Braeuninger and Lina Zipperlein Braeuninger; sisters, Eugenie Kessler, Gertrude Weismann, Lore’ Tritschler.

Ellen was born in Mannheim, Germany, and at the age of eleven, she witnessed the beginning of World War II, living through the hardships of the war. After the conflict, she met and married an American soldier, which led her to move to the United States. She settled in Berwick, where she lived for about 60 years, building a life and raising her family. Later in life, Ellen moved to Thibodaux to live with her daughter, where she spent her remaining years surrounded by loved ones.

She enjoyed swimming, exercising, and especially enjoyed the fellowship of her church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.