Ellis Matthews DeHart, 57, died Thursday, November 21, 2024. Ellis was born on August 29, 1967.

He is survived by his children, Chelsie, Tray, Lauren, Caitlin, his loving sister Melissa, and brothers, Roger Dale and Mike.

Ellis loved living in Bayou Dularge where in his earlier years he hunted, fished, and enjoyed every aspect of Commercial Fishing. He lived a very private life. He loved everyone and asked very little from anyone. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends, most especially Brienda, Randy, and Dwayne and his dog, Skippy.

A special thanks to those at Thibodaux Regional and Ochsner Medical Center. They helped him put up a good fight against his heart disease. Now he will finally get to rest with his father, Edmund DeHart and mother, Gertie, whom he has missed trerribly.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ellis DeHart.