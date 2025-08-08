Elma “Big Sonny” Paul Benoit, 66, passed away on August 05, 2025 at 5:05 pm. Born September 20, 1958, he was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Elma is survived by his wife, Christine Guidry Benoit; son, Sonny Paul Benoit (Tesla Andras Benoit); grandchildren; Lilly, Jarren, Jace, Jordan, and Joseph Andras and Dianna LeBouef; sister, Debra Thibodaux; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Benoit, Sr. and Barbara Barrilleaux Burnham; siblings, Troy Benoit, Butch Benoit, Priscilla Pitre, and Terry Benoit.

Online condolences can be made at http://www.ordoynefunerals.com/. Funeral arrangements were trusted to Ordoyne Funeral Home, 1489 Saint Patrick Street Thibodaux, LA 70301.