With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Elvire “Vera” Nutter, who left this world surrounded by the love of her family on March 25, 2025. Born on December 9, 1952, Vera was a woman of unwavering kindness, generosity, and faith. She lived her life with a deep devotion to God, always offering a helping hand and an open heart to those around her.

Vera was a beloved mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. She touched countless lives with her warmth and compassion, creating a legacy of love that will continue in the hearts of her family and extended community. She found joy in her faith, her family, and the simple moments that brought people together.

She is survived by her children, Ben & John Nutter, Robert & Dawn Nutter, and Kandy & Paul Arnold; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Hardie and Kevin Creel; and sisters in Christ, Terry Findorff and Caroline Neal.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Ira Nutter; parents, Helen Porche Creel and Franklin Hardie Creel; and a grandchild, Baby Nutter.

A celebration of Vera’s life will be held on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at Victory of Houma Church (5328 West Main Street) from 10:00 AM until service time. A funeral service will begin at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.