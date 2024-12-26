Emilie Theresa Boudreaux, 88, entered her eternal rest on December 23, 2024. Emilie was a native of Chauvin, LA and a longtime resident of Houma, LA.

A Graveside Service will be held at Church Cemetery on a later date.

Emilie is survived by her loving husband Larry Elliot Boudreaux; her son, Wayne A. Boudreaux and wife Heidi; her daughter; Brienda B. Brunet; her four grandchildren, Aaron, Aidan, Ashtin and Austin; and her two great-grandchildren, Gavin and Gauge.

Emilie is preceded in death by her parents Morris Douglas Savoie and Emily Picou Savoie; her three brothers, Ira Savoie Sr., Arvin Savoie and Elton Savoie; and her three sisters, Mayloria S. Charpentier, Carolyn S. Bergeron, Verna Mae S Pellegrin.