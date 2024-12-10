It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mrs. Ena B Savoie, age 95, a native of Chauvin and resident of Montegut, who departed on Monday December 9, 2024, at the age of 95.

Born on October 1, 1929, Ena was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She also loved cooking, fishing, gardening and thrifting with her sister, Lucy. She was a cook at Boudreaux Canal and Lacache schools.

She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis Robichaux and husband, Ray; grandchildren, Bethany Chiasson (Tommy) and Casey Robichaux (Shana); great grandchildren, Shelby Chiasson, Alexa, Maddox and Walker Robichaux; great-great grandchild, Remington Ledet.

Ena was preceded in death by her husband, Albert J. Savoie, parents Alexander and Therese Blanchard; 6 siblings, Evelyn (Joe Charpentier), Lucy Chauvin, Gurvis (Janise), Roland (Dorothy), Betty Babin (Jesse) and Emma Battise (Richard).

We would like to invite family and friends to attend a visitation in honor of Ena on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Chauvin, La., from 9:00a.m. until the funeral Service at 11:00a.m. and burial following at St. Joseph Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mark Walker, St. Joseph Hospice, the Medical Team, the Council on Aging and special friend, Teaty for offering medical care and support.

In her final days Mrs. Ena remained at her home and was surrounded by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church (Chauvin).

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ena Savoie.