Enid Margaret Pellegrin LeBlanc, 93, born February 12, 1931 of Houma, loving wife, best friend and soulmate of Morris Joseph LeBlanc for 57 years, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The people she loved so dearly and with ALL of her heart on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Visitation will be from 4 – 8 pm this Sunday, Dec 22nd at Chauvin Funeral Home. Visitation will also be from 9 -11 am with mass following, on Monday 23rd at Annunziata Church, with burial in Holy Rosary Cemetery and Mausoleum.

Enid is survived by her only son, Danny LeBlanc (Theresa) of Houma; four daughters, Darnell Dupre (Dave) of Thibodeaux, Lisa Belanger (fiancé, Jody Naquin) of Houma, Danita Overa (Bruno) of Gonzales and Candace Hebert (Hunter) of Bourg, step-daughter Marlene LeBlanc Connor (George) of Maricopa, Arizona, brother Terry Pellegrin (Gail), sister-in-law Janet Pellegrin (Verges), her grandchildren, Shantelle M. Gautreaux (Jeff), Katie M. Danos (Allan), Cecily Belanger (fiancé Nicholas Wright), Nicholas Belanger, Amber O. Levert (Kenneth), Bruno “Trey” Olvera, III (Laken), Mason LeBlanc, Taylor Hebert (Savannah), Austin and Jonathon Hebert: her step-grandchildren Tammy Blanchard, David Dupre, Jr, Sherrie B. Hernandez, Crystal O. Montalvo, Bridgett R. Crouch and Skylar Robichaux, all of her great-grandchildren that she referred to them as her “babies.” They lit up her world and helped her fight to the very end, Mia, Maddox and Myer Gautreaux, Sophie, Bronx and Brodie Danos, Zoey and Lincoln Wright, Kenleigh, Kenneth “Bubba”, Jr. and Gavin Levert, Allie Olvera, Max, Baileigh, Philip and Johnathan Hebert.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Morris J. LeBlanc, her parents Edna B. Pellegrin and Levis P. Pellegrin, Sr., brothers Bruce, Sr. (Wilma), Verges, Levis “LP”, Jr. (Billie), sisters, Ruth Ella Malbrough (O’neil), Ismay (Blackie) Folse, sisters-in-law Wilma, Billie and Gail Pellegrin, brothers-in-law O’neil Malbrough and Donald Folse, and step-grandson, Harlan F. Belanger, Jr.

In her early years, she worked at a shrimp factory, Woolworth’s Dept store and The Houma Courier. When Morris worked offshore 7&7 she took care of 5 little boys M-F, (total of 13 over the years), while having 5 school aged children of her own. She loved playing Pokeno, Bingo, dancing, bowling, camping and going to the casinos and family gatherings. But most of all, her passion was cooking, she’d never let you go hungry and always had a pot of coffee waiting for those who visited. She also loved being silly and enjoyed making up songs to sing to all children, her own or those she just met. She will sadly be missed by all of us.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to OLOL Hospital of Ascension, her doctors, Audubon Hospice and caregivers especially Dawn, Angie, Sheila, Paulette, Cynthia and Kierra. We were so blessed to have each one of them at mom’s side. They all treated her as if she were their own mother, just amazing and so comforting. We would also like to thank Jesus Christ for creating such a special, kind and loving person and for loaning our mother to us so she could share her happy and funny personality, love and kindness to all.

We would like to invite her family and friends to share in the celebration of her life.

She was a parishioner of Annunziata Church.

Chauvin Funeral home is in charge of arrangements.