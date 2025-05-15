Eno Paul Boudreaux Jr., 81, born March 28, 1944 a native of Lockport, Louisiana and resident of Bayou Blue, Louisiana passed away on Monday, May 12, 2025.

A visitation will be held in his honor on Saturday, May 17, 2025 at St. Louis Catholic Church, Bayou Blue, Louisiana from 9:00 AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. The burial will follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Lucy A. Boudreaux; children, Patrice Parks (spouse, Pamela Acosta), Wayne Boudreaux (spouse, Cindy Davis Boudreaux), Cynthia “Cyndi” Songe (spouse, Eric Songe), Brent Boudreaux (spouse, Shana Bourg Boudreaux); grandchildren, Ken, Maverick, Kacie, Hunter, Raven, Meekel, Brooke, Meghan, Jordan, and Trent; eighteen great-grandchildren; and siblings, Jane Cressonie, Ernest Boudreaux, Emmet Boudreaux, and Jill Young.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eno Boudreaux Sr. and Mary Ann Adams Boudreaux; sister, Janet Marie Boudreaux; in-laws, Inez and Axon Authement; and son-in-law, George Day.

Eno was an avid deer hunter who loved to go to the camp. He also enjoyed dancing with the love of his life, Lucy. He loved to spend time with his family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren often telling jokes and making everyone laugh. For over 50 years, he sold welding supplies retiring from Gas and Supply in Houma, Louisiana.

