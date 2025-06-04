Eric Lee Hatch, 63, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed surrounded by his loving family at 10:03am on Monday, June 2, 2025.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation on Saturday, June 7, 2025 from 9:00am until service time at Chauvin Funeral Home. Ministry Services will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am with burial to follow services in Bayou Black Cemetery.

Eric is survived by his loving family; his wife of forty-two years, Donna DiStefano Hatch; mother, Claire Bergeron Hatch; son, Alex Michael Hatch and wife Jessica; daughter, Kristen Nicole Hatch; grandchildren, Christian Ensley, Liliana Ensley, Evelyn Hatch, and Juliet Hatch; sister, Debbie Hatch Cope and husband Thomas Cope; nieces and nephews, Spencer Hatch, Leah Cope Calvaruso, Kevin Cope and Sophia DiStefano; brothers-in-law, Daniel DiStefano, and Philip D. DiStefano; father-in-law, Philip V. DiStefano, and mother-in-law, Marion DiStefano.

Eric is preceded in passing by his father, Lynn Walter Hatch; brother, Rory Thomas Hatch; and his closest pet companion, his dog Sam .

Eric believed in hard work and was very committed to running his company, Hatch Diesel Injection. He took pride in everything he did and did it to the best of his ability. He loved hunting, fishing, and spending time at his deer camp. He believed in traditional family values and was devoted to his family. Eric adored his grand babies and was devastated when he found out that he would not be here to see them grow up.

The family would like to thank Dr Thomas Chiasson, Dr Joseph Lockwood, Dr Scott Haydel, all the staff at TGMC Rehabilitation Center, Dr Sukesh Manthri, and especially Stephanie Derocher, NP, for her compassion, patience, honesty, and going above and beyond. The family is also grateful to Haydel Memorial Hospice and to everyone who visited, called, and prayed.