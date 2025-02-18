Erica Lynn Sapia, age 43, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana peacefully passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

She is survived by her daughters Karissa Sapia (Austin Portier), Kaileen Fitch, and Kayda Fitch; father, Larry Sapia Sr.; grandchildren, Kolten Portier, Irais Portier, and Kylon Holmes; sister Jennie Sapia; and god child, Kelly Sapia.

She was preceded in death by her mother Charlene Sapia; and brother Larry Sapia Jr.

Erica was a very kind hearted, loud, goofy, outgoing person who always loved to make those around her laugh. She was known for being the best mom in the whole world to her kids. No matter what, she always kept love around her. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her and will forever be in our hearts. Forever in our hearts, your love and kindness will continue to inspire us everyday, you were a shinning light in our lives and your memory will always be cherished.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards funeral expenses by paying with the crowd funding link or by calling the main office at (985) 851-6540 ext. 2.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.