Erick Paul Greene, a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 40 on July 30, 2025, in Nashville, TN. He leaves behind a legacy of love and compassion that touched countless lives. Born on October 5, 1984, in New Orleans, LA and native of Cut Off, LA Erick was a vibrant spirit who brought joy to those around him, cultivating deep connections with family and friends.

A proud graduate, Erick earned his Associate’s in B.A. from Delgado and his Bachelor’s in B.A. from UNO, which paved the way for a successful career marked by hard work and dedication. One thing for sure, he left his mark in the music and marketing industry that will continue to be shared through his strong colleague bonds. His professional accomplishments were clear, but it was his role as a loving family man that truly defined him. Erick is survived by his adored and devoted wife, Heidi Butler Greene, a nurturing bond that exemplified partnership and love. Together, they cherished their precious daughter, Bellamie Greene, whose laughter and joy brought indescribable happiness into their lives and will continue his legacy.

Erick’s family was his world, and he held a special place in the hearts of his parents, Walter “Mickey” and Janell Greene. He was a proud brother to Erin Greene, and cherished every moment spent with his beloved nieces and nephews which include, Moughnay Greene (goddaughter), Marley Bellanger, Haydon Bellanger (godson), Lucas Ford and Lillian Yates. Also his in-laws, David and Donna Butler, forged additional bonds of affection. He was also fortunate to have a caring brother-in-law, James Bellanger and sister-in-law, Heather Ford. Erick was also blessed to carry the proud role to his godson Jack Dantin. He was also so lucky to have been unconditionally supported and loved from his godmother, Carolyn Chouest. The support and camaraderie he shared with his aunts, uncles, and cousins created a rich tapestry of connection that will continue to echo throughout the family.

In his journey through life, Erick had to cope with the loss of several loved ones, including his maternal grandparents, Virgie Sandras Callais and Sidney Callais, along with his paternal grandparents, Laura Halbig and Lawrence “Larry” Greene. The absence of his best friend, Robert Acosta, left a void that will always be felt. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Brandon Greene, several aunts/uncles and significant loved ones.

Erick was a gifted musician whose soul came alive on stage. As a proud founder and member of the bands Citric and Enharmonic Souls, he didn’t just play music—he lived it. He was a true superfan through and through for the band “311”, in which only created more environments for his one of a kind spirit to be shared with others. He found joy in listening to their music in his final days. Outside of music, Erick had a remarkable gift for carpentry and creativity. Whether it was building something from scratch or reinventing a space in his home, he approached every project with vision, precision, and pride.

His spirit, warm and generous, will forever be remembered as a beacon of kindness and compassion. Erick was the kind of person who made others feel seen, heard, and valued. He brought warmth into every room and left laughter and light in his wake. His adventurous soul, kind heart, and creative fire will be missed beyond words. As we gather to celebrate his life and legacy, we hold dear the memories we shared with a remarkable man who left an indelible mark on our hearts. He will be profoundly missed but will continue to live on in the love of those he leaves behind.

His song may have ended, but his melody lives on in all of us.

Services and celebration of life will be announced at a later date and will be held back in his hometown of Cut Off, Louisiana.