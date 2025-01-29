Ernest Descant went home to Jesus on January 26, 2025 at age 81. Ernest was born to Esnard Descant and Onedia Bordelon Descant on January 19, 1944 in Marksville, LA. Ernest met his wife, Rita, in 1965. They married and went on to have five daughters. In addition to being a dedicated and loving husband, Dad, and Pawpaw, Ernest also loved fishing, duck hunting, and playing guitar and harmonica. Throughout his life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with his daughters, insisting that they bring up their children to know God.

Ernest joins his daughter, Jennifer Descant Landry; sisters, Diana Morlas, Theresa (Anna) Armand; and brothers, Newman Descant and Eugene Descant in Heaven. He was also preceded in death by his very tiny, 4-legged fur baby yorkie, Cooper.

He is survived by his wife, Rita, of almost 58 years of marriage; his daughters, Michele Aucoin (Edward), Natalie Price (Daryl Paternostro), Tiffany Boudreaux (David), Anida Darda (Shannon); his grandchildren, Christopher Aucoin (Stacy), Crystal Billiot (Josh), Tyler Price, Ethan Price (Megan), Hunter Boudreaux, Matthew Martin (Abbie), Adam Martin (Madison), Madeline Darda, Logan Boudreaux, Molly Darda, Maci Darda; and great grandchildren who he loved and adored, Layla Aucoin, Finn Aucoin, Bailee Martin, Sophie Billiot, Wren Price, Reese Billiot, Millie-Kate Martin, and Henry Martin. He also leaves behind his brother, Paul Descant; and two sisters, Delores Reader and Judy Drennan.

Our lives are forever changed and he will be missed terribly, but as followers of Christ, we know we will be reunited with him someday.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Coteau Baptist Church from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Grace Christian Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Ochsner Medical Hospital Main Campus in New Orleans, especially the CCU department for taking such good care of him and us.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.